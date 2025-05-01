60,118 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 60,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 15,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

XHB stock opened at $94.70 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $84.48 and a one year high of $126.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.86.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.