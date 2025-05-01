56,495 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Bought by ArborFi Advisors LLC

ArborFi Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of ArborFi Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0708 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

