349 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,188,000 after buying an additional 1,821,969 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,527,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,619,000 after buying an additional 994,639 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 876,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,454,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 736,780 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.42.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $187.72 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.46 and a 52-week high of $265.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.74.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

