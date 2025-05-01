3,268 Shares in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Marcus by 407,500.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Stock Performance

MCS opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $517.83 million, a PE ratio of -47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $23.16.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -107.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCS. StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Marcus from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

