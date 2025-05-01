1,643,314 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Acquired by Freestone Grove Partners LP

Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,643,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,443,000. International Paper makes up about 1.1% of Freestone Grove Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in International Paper by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in International Paper by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Paper from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

International Paper Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a one year low of $34.54 and a one year high of $60.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.