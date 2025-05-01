11,484,250 Shares in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,484,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,284,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 57.57% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVSC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astra Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:AVSC opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

