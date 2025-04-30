Zircuit One Day Trading Volume Hits $20.11 Million (ZRC)

Zircuit (ZRC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Zircuit has a total market capitalization of $87.34 million and approximately $20.11 million worth of Zircuit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zircuit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zircuit has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zircuit alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,713.96 or 0.99744016 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94,099.03 or 0.99096428 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zircuit Profile

Zircuit’s genesis date was November 12th, 2023. Zircuit’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,194,923,458 tokens. Zircuit’s official Twitter account is @zircuitl2. Zircuit’s official message board is discord.gg/zircuit. Zircuit’s official website is www.zircuit.com.

Zircuit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zircuit (ZRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zircuit has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,491,598,748 in circulation. The last known price of Zircuit is 0.03976072 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $21,266,159.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zircuit.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zircuit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zircuit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zircuit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zircuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zircuit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.