Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,358 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $102.84 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

