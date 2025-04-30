Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Holdings Raised by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING stock opened at $230.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.53. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.00 and a 52 week high of $433.86.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

