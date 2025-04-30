William Blair Issues Pessimistic Outlook for AMP Earnings

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a report released on Friday, April 25th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $8.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.10. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $38.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $9.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $37.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $40.75 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMP. Raymond James upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.67.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

AMP stock opened at $471.59 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,683,000 after acquiring an additional 516,437 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 79,679.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,943,000 after purchasing an additional 371,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,103,000 after purchasing an additional 338,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

