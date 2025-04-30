What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for Owlet Q1 Earnings?

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Owlet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst O. Rickert forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Owlet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Owlet’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Get Owlet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OWLT. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Owlet in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Owlet Trading Up 1.9 %

OWLT stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. Owlet has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWLT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Owlet by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Owlet during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owlet by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owlet by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owlet in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owlet

(Get Free Report)

Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.