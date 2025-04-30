What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for BHRB Q2 Earnings?

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ FY2026 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.15%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

BHRB stock opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $832.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHRB. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 454,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,344,000 after buying an additional 56,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after buying an additional 22,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell acquired 1,140 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $66,553.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 91,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,655.18. This trade represents a 1.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 3,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 248,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,142,381.23. The trade was a 1.22 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,743 in the last ninety days. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is 62.68%.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

