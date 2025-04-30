Westerly Capital Management LLC Acquires 207,580 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 207,580 shares during the period. Hudson Technologies comprises about 2.6% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $295.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

