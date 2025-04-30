Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,141 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,545 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,379,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,213 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $4,269,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Argus set a $63.00 target price on Newmont in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $90,785.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,408.36. The trade was a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $386,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,514.63. This represents a 6.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

