Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 116.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,336 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 107.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 238,064 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 168,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,641,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,994,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 93.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $663.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

