Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,102 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in ONE Gas by 3,620.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

