Voleon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,313,000. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 969.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 350,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $191.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.92 and a 200-day moving average of $196.21.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

