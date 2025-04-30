Voleon Capital Management LP Makes New $4.34 Million Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000. Voleon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Kyndryl as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In other news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,594.94. This represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91.

KD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

