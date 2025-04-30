Voleon Capital Management LP Invests $3.61 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $103.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.71. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $137.24.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Argus cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

