Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Sold by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 383,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 23,004 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.16.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

