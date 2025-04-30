Valley Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,069 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Valley Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Valley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 22.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 127,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 360,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 44,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.98.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.