Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd raised its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 202.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566,363 shares during the period. Vale comprises about 2.1% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Vale worth $20,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 349,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 98,899 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vale by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vale by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 148,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 92,570 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VALE opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Vale had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.3758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VALE. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

