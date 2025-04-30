Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,274 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $29,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 38,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $548.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $544.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $574.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.19 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $171.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.