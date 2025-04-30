Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NIKE were worth $14,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 162,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,428 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 36,673 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,690,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,111,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bolthouse Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Williams Trading decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.26.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

