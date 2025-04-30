Utah Retirement Systems Has $15.68 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,350.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 276,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 268,660 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,114,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,345,000 after buying an additional 1,287,557 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,352,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,435,000 after buying an additional 317,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Melius Research raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $685,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,390 shares of company stock worth $1,937,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

