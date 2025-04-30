Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 200 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,580 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Adobe were worth $32,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $15,095,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 752,655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,690,000 after acquiring an additional 321,007 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,363,125,000 after acquiring an additional 672,919 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.88.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $370.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

