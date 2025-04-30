Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.65. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.47). Constellium had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

