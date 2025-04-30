Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $264,000 Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPX opened at $119.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.24. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $143.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.91.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

