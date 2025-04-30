Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 5,379 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lessened its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,117,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,661,000 after acquiring an additional 326,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,932,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,568,000 after purchasing an additional 223,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,615,000 after purchasing an additional 118,054 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,284,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,228,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,234,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,623,000 after buying an additional 95,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $1,345,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,529.88. The trade was a 36.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total transaction of $3,024,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,998.96. This represents a 38.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globe Life from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.55.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.2 %

Globe Life stock opened at $123.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.60. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $133.76.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. Analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

