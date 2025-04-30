Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,254,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 38,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock opened at $120.28 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $100.43 and a 52 week high of $127.17. The firm has a market cap of $439.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.6509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

