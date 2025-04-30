Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys New Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 818.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at $64,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.95 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.46.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TWO opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of ($20.33) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of ($28.53) million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 66.24%. On average, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.52%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $33,190.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,566.88. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.