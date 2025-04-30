Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 4,479 JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $140,000.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JBND stock opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $55.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89.

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

