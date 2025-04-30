Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Boosts Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in WEX were worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of WEX by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 552.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WEX by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $131.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.86. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $217.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 price target on WEX in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.80.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

