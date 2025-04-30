Tri City Bankshares Co. (TRCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th.
Tri City Bankshares Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRCY opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. Tri City Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $14.50.
Tri City Bankshares Company Profile
