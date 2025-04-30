Tri City Bankshares Co. (TRCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th.

Tri City Bankshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRCY opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. Tri City Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

