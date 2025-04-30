Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the March 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 940,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYY opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.0381 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.04. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Treasury Wine Estates to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

Featured Stories

