The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 10,873 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,089,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,873 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.35% of EQT worth $96,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in EQT by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in EQT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in EQT by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in EQT by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

EQT Trading Up 0.1 %

EQT opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

