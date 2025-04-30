The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $80.59 Million Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,842 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of PDD worth $80,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of PDD by 340.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PDD by 939.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDD by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.91.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.53. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $143.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

