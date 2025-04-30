The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 459,112 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,102,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 459,112 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TELUS were worth $82,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 195,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 1,756.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cormark cut shares of TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TU opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $17.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. TELUS had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.2829 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.53%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

