The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Hershey by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $164.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.35.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.30. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at $396,936. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

