Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Holdings Cut by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,676,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,120 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for 11.0% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 0.54% of Teck Resources worth $108,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

