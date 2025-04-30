TD Cowen Cuts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $30.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WERN

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $712.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,660,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,010,000 after acquiring an additional 143,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,730,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,228 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after buying an additional 49,568 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.