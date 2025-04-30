Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,433 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,580 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $47,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,792.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,592. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,226,929.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,570.72. The trade was a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average of $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

