Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of Tanger worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKT. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Tanger by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tanger by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Tanger by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Tanger by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. Tanger Inc. has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Tanger news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $404,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

