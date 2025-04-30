Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 125,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,798,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,772,000 after acquiring an additional 186,544 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,249,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after purchasing an additional 642,322 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 602,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 579,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 2,840.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 543,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after buying an additional 525,450 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

NYSE CWEN opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $31.09.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.73 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4312 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

