Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Air Transport Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,571,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

