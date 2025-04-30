StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NHTC stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 million, a PE ratio of 82.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

