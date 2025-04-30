StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Health Trends Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NHTC stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 million, a PE ratio of 82.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.40.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
