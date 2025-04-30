StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Alliance Global Partners raised Aptose Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APTO

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,634 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 1.17% of Aptose Biosciences worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.