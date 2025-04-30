Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,145 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ARM were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ARM by 21.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after purchasing an additional 228,467 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 333.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ARM. Mizuho upped their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ARM from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on ARM from $215.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.20.

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at $111.65 on Wednesday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.94.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Stories

