Stepan Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Stepan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 57 consecutive years. Stepan has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stepan to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Stepan Price Performance

Stepan stock opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average is $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Stepan has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $94.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $593.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.77 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan Lewis acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $120,452.88. The trade was a 35.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

