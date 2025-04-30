SSAB AB (publ) Announces Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0768 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SSAAY stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSAAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded SSAB AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SSAB AB (publ)

About SSAB AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.